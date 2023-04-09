Castleford Tigers land versatile back on permanent deal in latest Hull KR raid

Castleford Tigers have bolstered their squad with the signing of Hull KR back Will Tate on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old scored four tries in 16 appearances for his boyhood club and also gained experience during loan spells with Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams and Workington Town.

Tate, who provides competition at full-back as well as in the three-quarters, follows former Rovers team-mate Luis Johnson to Wheldon Road after the forward linked up with the Tigers on a season-long loan last week, while he is also reunited with Albert Vete and Muizz Mustapha.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal done," said Tate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s a great opportunity for me and I really like the direction the club seems to be going in so I’m really looking forward to it.

“You can expect 100 per cent effort every week. All players make errors but I always back my work rate over anyone else. I’m one who will turn up and do the tough stuff if necessary."

Interim Castleford head coach Andy Last is delighted to finally land his man.

“He’s a good addition to the squad," he said.

Will Tate has swapped Hull KR for Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"With Jake Mamo retiring we had a little bit more room within the salary cap to make some additions and Luis and Will are two players that have got youth on their side and lots of first-team experience. They’re good signings for the long-term future of Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The youth department know Will very well from our time at Hull and the City of Hull Academy. He was a player that we identified who we wanted to sign for Hull FC. Hull KR picked him up and he made his way into the first-team side at Rovers.

“The guys at Hull KR didn’t want to lose him and he’s someone we’re looking forward to having with us at Castleford.”

Tate made his debut for the Robins in 2020 and enjoyed a run in the side in the second half of last season during an injury crisis.

Will Tate takes the ball in against Toulouse. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The recent arrival of Corey Hall saw Tate fall further down the pecking order at Craven Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR boss Willie Peters said: "Will came through our academy system and is a player we believe will have a successful career in Super League.

"Will came to me and said he thinks the pathway to achieve that is better suited at another club.

"Although we didn’t want to lose him, we have given Will the opportunity to join Castleford and agreed to release him from the final year and a half of his contract.