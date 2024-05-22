Castleford Tigers make twin signing as Innes and Louis Senior commit long term

Twin brothers Innes and Louis Senior have made their moves to Castleford Tigers permanent.

The pair, who were originally due to stay at Wheldon Road on loan until the end of 2024, have signed two-year contracts.

Innes has scored 13 tries in as many games since joining the Tigers at the end of last year in a swap deal that took Elliot Wallis to Huddersfield Giants, with his Super League tally bettered by only Liam Marshall and Adam Swift.

Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "We talk about our DNA and talk about our big, tall, athletic outside backs and Innes fits that perfectly.

"He came in and lit Castleford alight. To be one of the top tryscorers in Super League is a great testament to him and how he finishes.

"I think when you look at adding quality to a squad, we had to go to Innes hard and get him to commit to us."

Louis has scored five tries in four outings since joining the Tigers from Hull KR last month.

The brothers, who also play alongside each other for Ireland, are reunited permanently after coming through the ranks together at Huddersfield.

"You see what he (Innes) is doing early on and you think, 'If only you could find another that was like him, looked like him and plays like him'," added Wilson. "Luckily he has a twin brother!

"Louis has come in and done exactly the same – scoring full-length tries and finishing tries really well.

"To get them both tied down and to have the opportunity to play like for like on either wing is only good for Castleford moving forward.