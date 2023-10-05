Castleford Tigers new boy Luke Hooley excited about Craig Lingard reunion after Leeds Rhinos switch

Luke Hooley has swapped Leeds Rhinos for Castleford Tigers after just one season at Headingley.

The full-back has signed a two-year deal with Castleford to become the club's seventh confirmed signing in the space of a week.

Hooley joined Leeds from Batley Bulldogs at the end of last year but was limited to eight appearances for Rohan Smith's side, scoring four tries.

The 25-year-old is reunited with former Batley head coach and current Castleford assistant Craig Lingard at Wheldon Road.

“I’m buzzing it's finally done and I can focus on a massive 2024 pre-season for me personally and can look forward to the season ahead," said Hooley.

"I’m always grateful to Leeds for my debut and getting eight games under my belt so now my goal is to nail down a weekly spot in a Super League team.

“He’s done a lot for me Craig and I can’t thank him enough. He gave me my shot at Batley and I took that opportunity with both hands. I’m expecting to do the same at Castleford with him as the assistant.