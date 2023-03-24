Resurgent Warrington stretched their 100 per cent start to the Betfred Super League season to six matches as they delivered an emphatic 38-0 win over Castleford at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

A brace from Matty Russell capped a seven-try romp for Daryl Powell's men who continue to look unrecognisable to the side that had laboured to an ignominious 11th place finish last season.

Led by a bruising front row and anchored by the brilliant ball-handling of George Williams and Matt Dufty, the visitors simply had too much for a Cas side for whom last week's stirring win over Leeds was rendered a distant memory.

Sam Kasiano broke the deadlock, driving over from close range and form there Warrington never looked back.

Warrington's Paul Vaughan lunges for the try line to score a try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Bureta Faraiamo was held up over the line as Cas sought a swift response, before a howler from Greg Eden halfway through the first period, when he threw a wild pass behind his line for Russell to score, made things worse.

Thomas Mikaele pushed through far too easily to land Warrington's third try before his delicious looped pass let in Russell to acrobatically score his second of the game in the corner and put the visitors 24-0 up at the break.

Paul Vaughan stretched over shortly after Jason Qareqare lost the ball on the left flank.

