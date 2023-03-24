News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
9 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
11 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
12 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
14 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
14 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Castleford Tigers nilled by rampant Warrington Wolves

Resurgent Warrington stretched their 100 per cent start to the Betfred Super League season to six matches as they delivered an emphatic 38-0 win over Castleford at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

By Mark Staniforth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 22:19 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 22:36 GMT

A brace from Matty Russell capped a seven-try romp for Daryl Powell's men who continue to look unrecognisable to the side that had laboured to an ignominious 11th place finish last season.

Led by a bruising front row and anchored by the brilliant ball-handling of George Williams and Matt Dufty, the visitors simply had too much for a Cas side for whom last week's stirring win over Leeds was rendered a distant memory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Kasiano broke the deadlock, driving over from close range and form there Warrington never looked back.

Most Popular
Warrington's Paul Vaughan lunges for the try line to score a try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Warrington's Paul Vaughan lunges for the try line to score a try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Warrington's Paul Vaughan lunges for the try line to score a try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Bureta Faraiamo was held up over the line as Cas sought a swift response, before a howler from Greg Eden halfway through the first period, when he threw a wild pass behind his line for Russell to score, made things worse.

Thomas Mikaele pushed through far too easily to land Warrington's third try before his delicious looped pass let in Russell to acrobatically score his second of the game in the corner and put the visitors 24-0 up at the break.

Paul Vaughan stretched over shortly after Jason Qareqare lost the ball on the left flank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Williams became increasingly instrumental, persistently probing the Cas defence and grabbing a try of his own before Matty Nicholson sent Dufty through for a richly deserved seventh and final score – with Stefan Ratchford converting five of them.

Castleford TigersGeorge WilliamsWarringtonSuper LeagueMend-A-Hose Jungle