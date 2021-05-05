Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane talks new deal, Lee Radford and Warrington Wolves link

Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane takes on Salford Red Devils last week. (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

The reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel has enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign and is hoping to make his England debut against the Combined Nations All Stars next month.

However, with Warrington’s England hooker Daryl Clark linked with a move to the NRL at the end of the season and Castleford chief Powell set to take over at Wolves for 2022, it is no surprise that McShane’s name has been mentioned as a potential target at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos player - who is contracted at Wheldon Road until the end of next year - has developed into one of Super League’s best players since Powell brought him to Tigers from Wakefield Trinity in 2015.

There has been reports that McShane, 31, is sitting down to discuss extending his stay at Castleford.

He said: “Yes, it’s been tossed up but nothing has really been said.

2I’ve still got 18 months left of my deal.

“If anything comes of it then great. If not then I’ll just keep cracking on.”

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

Asked if Powell had had a chat with him to see if he fancied following him to Warrington next year, McShane replied: “No. We’re fully focused on this year.

“And getting some silverware this year.”

McShane helped Castleford - who are in Challenge Cup quarter-final action against Salford Red Devils on Saturday - win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 and reach the Grand Final where they lost to Leeds.

Ex-Hull FC boss Lee Radford was last week announced as Tigers’ replacement for Powell next term.

He has said keeping the likes of McShane and gifted young half-back Jake Trueman will be some of his key pieces of business.

The pair have spoken and McShane said: “Yes, we had a brief chat.

“I just introduced myself and it’s just a case of cracking on there next year.

“We’ve got a job to do this year first and we have to do it the best we can.

“I’m definitely settled (at Castleford). The club has probably made me into the player I am now.

“I’m very settled here. And it’s still only 15 minutes from where I live which makes it easier!

“I can remember when I first joined and they said you can’t really explain what it’s like to be in and around this club to people outside of it as they just don’t get it.

“And that’s the feeling that we’ve kept through those seven years.”

Meanwhile, Powell says second-row Cheyse Blair could be out for four weeks and winger Greg Eden is also facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up injuries in last week's Super League win over Salford.

Both will miss the Cup tie as Castleford aim to reach Wembley for the first time since 2014 but Nathan Massey is expected to be fit and they could also welcome back George Griffin, Dan Smith, Jordan Turner and Gareth O'Brien.