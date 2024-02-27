Castleford Tigers pay tribute to former head coach Darryl van de Velde following death aged 72

The Australian was in charge at Wheldon Road from 1988 to 1993 before going on to coach Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

Van de Velde is widely regarded as one of Castleford's greatest-ever coaches after leading the club to the 1992 Challenge Cup final and two Yorkshire Cup triumphs.

"The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former Head Coach, Darryl Van De Velde at the age of 72," read a statement on social media.

"Van De Velde coached Cas between 1988 and 1993, accruing a marvellous win rate of 60%.

"The thoughts from all at the club go to Darryl's family at this time."

As a player, Van de Velde made his mark at some of the biggest clubs in Brisbane and represented Queensland in 1977.

His coaching career took him to England before returning to Australia and becoming a Queensland Rugby League board member, a role he only recently relinquished.

Darryl van de Velde pictured with Garry Schofield during his time in charge of Huddersfield. (Steve Riding)

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said: "Darryl achieved many great things and was highly respected within the rugby league community.

"It can be a tough game at the best of times, so to be able to play, coach and serve as an administrator at such a high level over many years is a testament to his character and love for the game.