Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts banned but Charbel Tasipale free to face Salford Red Devils
The experienced forward was dismissed for a shoulder charge to the head of Wigan front-rower Tyler Dupree and subsequently referred to a tribunal on a grade E charge.
The club felt Dupree's body position as he dipped into contact was a mitigating factor but were unsuccessful in their attempt to downgrade the charge.
The 33-year-old, who was suspended 10 times in the previous two seasons, is set to miss Castleford's games against Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons.
The Tigers will take the next 24 hours to decide whether to take the matter further.
Castleford boss Craig Lingard will have Charbel Tasipale available for Sunday's trip to Salford after the back-rower's one-match ban for head contact was downgraded to a fine.
"Tonight, the club challenged both gradings given to Charbel Tasipale and Liam Watts after the game vs Wigan," read a statement.
"Upon appeal, Charbel's has been downgraded to Grade B and will receive £250 fine and no ban.
"Watts' appeal to downgrade was unsuccessful and he has been banned for four games and fined £750.
"The club will consider its options on the latter over the next 24 hours."
Salford full-back Ryan Brierley is free to face the Tigers after overturning his one-match suspension on appeal.
Hull FC prop Franklin Pele has been handed a three-game ban following his dismissal in the round one derby against Hull KR.
Pele, who was charged with grade E head contact after a swinging arm on Elliot Minchella, will miss the dates with Warrington, London Broncos and Catalans.
Team-mate Ligi Sao was also sent off in the derby but his original three-match ban has been reduced to one game following a successful appeal, meaning the Hull forward will only sit out Friday’s away clash with Warrington.
Catalans hooker Michael McIlorum has been given a four-game suspension for grade E head contact, while team-mate Paul Seguier received a one-match ban after his grade D charge was downgraded.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.