Castleford Tigers prop Sylvester Namo facing long ban following Willie Isa incident

Castleford Tigers prop Sylvester Namo is facing a lengthy ban after receiving a grade F charge for dangerous contact.
By James O'Brien
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:15 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

Namo was involved in the tackle that left Wigan Warriors back-rower Willie Isa nursing a serious ankle injury, with the incident put on report by referee Liam Moore during yesterday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at Wheldon Road.

The match review panel has deemed the challenge worthy of the most serious charge, meaning Namo will attend a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player," read the notes.

The normal suspension range for a grade F charge is a minimum of six games.

It is another blow for the Tigers after being without 12 injured players for the 60-6 drubbing by Wigan.

The teams meet again in Super League this Friday at the DW Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catalans Dragons forward Bayley Sironen has also been referred to the tribunal on a grade E head contact charge.

Willie Isa is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Willie Isa is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Willie Isa is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If found guilty, Sironen is likely to face a ban of between three and five matches.

Hull KR will be without Jesse Sue for Saturday's trip to Catalans after he was handed a grade B charge following an incident in Saturday's quarter-final win over Leigh Leopards.

Sue was handed a one-match penalty notice rather than a fine for a late hit that was sanctioned at the higher end of the scale.

Related topics:Willie IsaCastleford TigersDefender

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.