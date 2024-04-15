Castleford Tigers prop Sylvester Namo facing long ban following Willie Isa incident
Namo was involved in the tackle that left Wigan Warriors back-rower Willie Isa nursing a serious ankle injury, with the incident put on report by referee Liam Moore during yesterday's Challenge Cup quarter-final at Wheldon Road.
The match review panel has deemed the challenge worthy of the most serious charge, meaning Namo will attend a tribunal on Tuesday evening.
"Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player," read the notes.
The normal suspension range for a grade F charge is a minimum of six games.
It is another blow for the Tigers after being without 12 injured players for the 60-6 drubbing by Wigan.
The teams meet again in Super League this Friday at the DW Stadium.
Catalans Dragons forward Bayley Sironen has also been referred to the tribunal on a grade E head contact charge.
If found guilty, Sironen is likely to face a ban of between three and five matches.
Hull KR will be without Jesse Sue for Saturday's trip to Catalans after he was handed a grade B charge following an incident in Saturday's quarter-final win over Leigh Leopards.
Sue was handed a one-match penalty notice rather than a fine for a late hit that was sanctioned at the higher end of the scale.
