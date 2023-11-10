Castleford Tigers receive major stadium boost as redevelopment edges closer

Castleford Tigers' plans to redevelop their Wheldon Road home have received a boost after the application cleared its last major hurdle.

In a statement, developers Axiom Yorkshire confirmed that National Highways has lifted its holding objection to the proposals, which have been given the green light by Wakefield Council’s highways team.

The planning applications for improvements to the Wheldon Road stadium and a significant new employment development on the Axiom site at Junction 32 on the M62 could be rubber stamped in the next few weeks.

The latest development gives Castleford a timely lift ahead of the rollout of IMG's new grading system in late 2024.

The Tigers originally planned to relocate to a new stadium at Junction 32 before Highgrove Group – the owners of the site – agreed to provide funds towards improvements to Wheldon Road.

"Axiom Yorkshire can confirm that both planning applications for a major upgrade to the Wheldon Road stadium and a significant new employment development on the Axiom site at Junction 32 on the M62 have taken a major step forward this week, following the recent decision by National Highways to lift its holding objection to the Axiom proposals and with Wakefield Council’s highways team also confirming that they have no objection," read the statement.

"Planning applications for both projects were submitted at the end of 2022 and have been going through the process of being rigorously assessed by Wakefield Council’s planning team. As these highways matters were the last major issues which needed agreement on the Axiom scheme, the planning applications could be decided in the coming weeks, with Wakefield Council’s confirmation of a planning committee date hoped for as soon as possible.

