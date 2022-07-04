The club said the incident happened on the morning of July 3 between 6am and 8am at their Wheldon Road ground.

The video shows the youths ripping doors off a building to gain entry, while one of the culprits can be seen carrying a crate of Carling away from the scene.

Cas released a statement to say it was reviewing its CCTV, and was working with the police to catch the thieves.

A still from the video released by the club (Credit: Castleford Tigers)

It said: "Castleford Tigers were disappointed to learn early on Sunday (July 3) that three youths broke into our home stadium, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and have also stolen goods.

"The incident occurred between 6-8am and we are currently reviewing our CCTV and working with the police.

"We have been reviewing our CCTV and can share a closer look at the three people who have damaged our property and stolen items.

"We would like to ask our local neighbours on Wheldon Road and Princess Street that if they have any footage or images that can assist the club, please send what you can onto [email protected]

"The three youths are described as wearing grey, dark clue and black tops, with oneof them on a yellow mountain bike."