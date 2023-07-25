Castleford Tigers release Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo as they close in on overseas signing

Castleford Tigers have released Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo with immediate effect as they continue to reshape their squad for the Super League run-in.

Fonua and Faraimo were approaching the end of their contracts but have left early to make way for fresh faces in the club's fight for survival.

Castleford needed to free up a quota spot after Liam Horne followed Jordan Johnstone, Billy Tsikrikas and Alex Foster through the door but are now poised to announce another overseas signing following the release of both Fonua and Faraimo.

The former Hull FC pair joined the Tigers together at the end of 2021 and have both been regulars.

Mahe Fonua has played his last game in Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Fonua scored six tries in 39 games, while Faraimo crossed 15 times in 35 outings for the club.

Castleford director of rugby operations Danny Wilson, who worked with the pair at Hull, said: “First and foremost, they are very good people. I have known both of them for a number of years.

"As fans, all you can ask is that players work their hardest and I don’t think you can argue that with Mahe or Bureta because they give their all to the cause.

“They have both been at the top of the game and achieved a lot but both are now ready to move on. I think it’s the right thing for them and the club.

Bureta Faraimo scores a try against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Mahe has been doing it tough recently with his family back overseas and he’s been working hard here so the time is right for him to be with his family and explore new ventures.

“We wish them both the best in their future endeavours."

Fonua, who enjoyed two spells in Super League, feels ready to return to Australia.

“I’m really sorry that my Castleford journey has come to an end but I have a young family back home that I've been away from and I am looking forward to reuniting with them again," he said.

