Castleford Tigers release statement following addition of director with 'significant control'

Castleford Tigers are poised to make a significant announcement after addressing the addition of a new director on Companies House.

In a notification posted on Thursday, Companies House revealed Martin Jepson had been added to the board as a "person with significant control", meaning he has purchased at least 25 per cent of the club's shares.

Jepson – described by the club previously as a “passionate Tigers fan” – is a founding partner of Ergo Real Estate, long-term sponsors at Castleford.

"Castleford Tigers would like to make the following statement surrounding the news of the addition of a new director of the club on Companies House," it read.

"As many will be aware, the club has been actively looking for the right investors to come on board for a number of years. Although a new director has been added to Companies House, we are not yet in a position to announce the full detail at this stage and we hope this is understood and appreciated by all.

"We are preparing for an official announcement and will be making a further statement by the end of next week.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this positive news and we thank you for your continued support."

Ergo Real Estate linked up with the club in 2020 and became Niall Evalds’ sponsor the following year.

Castleford are poised to make a significant announcement. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jepson’s company has been a sleeve sponsor for the past two campaigns, a partnership that will continue for the next two seasons.

The London-based firm is sponsoring new signing Nixon Putt and has continued its support of the Castleford Tigers Foundation, as well as pitchside branding.

The increased investment hands the Tigers a boost as rugby league enters a new era under IMG's grading system.

Castleford, who are still waiting to discover the outcome of an appeal against their initial ranking of 13th following an admin error, finished 11th in 2023 and stayed up at the expense of local rivals Wakefield Trinity.