Castleford Tigers reveal Joe Westerman punishment as player speaks out over lewd incident

Castleford Tigers have handed Joe Westerman a substantial fine after he was seen engaged in a lewd act with a woman in public.

By James O'Brien
5 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:21pm

As part of his punishment, the loose forward will be required to undertake community service to educate young people on the effects of alcohol and the dangers of social media when in the public eye.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media over the weekend, just days out from Castleford's opening Super League game against Hull FC.

Westerman is a key player for the Tigers, making 29 appearances in his first season back at the club in 2022.

The 33-year-old, who counts Hull, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity among his former clubs, was rewarded with a clean sweep of trophies at Castleford's end-of-season awards evening.

Westerman has expressed his remorse for his off-field indiscretion.

“Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions," he said in a statement.

"I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my team-mates.

Joe Westerman has been punished by Castleford Tigers. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league. I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

Castleford added: "The club and its welfare officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment."

