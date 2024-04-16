Castleford Tigers review options following Sylvester Namo suspension blow

Castleford Tigers are reviewing their options after Sylvester Namo was handed a five-game suspension at Tuesday's tribunal.
By James O'Brien
Published 16th Apr 2024, 20:17 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 20:21 BST

Namo originally received a grade F charge from the match review panel for dangerous contact following an incident that left Wigan Warriors back-rower Willie Isa nursing a serious ankle injury.

The charge was downgraded by the independent operational rules tribunal but the prop has been hit with a lengthy ban, as well as a £750 fine.

The club are weighing up whether to appeal after seeing Namo's not guilty plea rejected.

"Sylvester Namo has had his charge downgraded from Grade F to Grade E and has been suspended for five games and has been given a £750 fine," read a statement from Castleford.

"The club will be reviewing options in detail tonight and will provide an update tomorrow."

Jesse Sue's one-game ban stands after Hull KR failed to successfully challenge the grading of his dangerous contact charge but Catalans Dragons forward Bayley Sironen has been cleared of grade E head contact.

