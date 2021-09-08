Castleford Tigers say Paul McShane is "very unlikely" to feature but key duo back

Castleford Tigers' Ryan Sheridan. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

England hooker Paul McShane left St James’ Park with a protective boot on his foot after coming off in Saturday’s Magic Weekend win over Salford Red Devils.

Castleford are in the sixth and final play-off place with just two regular rounds remaining but Rovers will usurp them if they prosper at Hull College Craven Park.

Tigers assistant coach Ryan Sheridan said: “Macca’s got an ankle injury.

“He’s unlikely for this week. We’ll have a look on Friday but he’s very unlikely to play at Hull KR.

“He’s a quick healer is Macca. He did his hip the other week and thought he’d be out but played at Magic.

“We’ll see but it’s very unlikely he’ll play.”

Castleford fielded centres Pete Mata’utia and Jordan Turner as makeshift half-backs against Salford and they performed admirably.

But Sheridan conceded it is a welcome boost having their main creative playmakers back in the reckoning.

“We’ve got players who can fill in to do a job but to have two specialists back is really good,” he said.

“Danny Rich’ is in contention and Gaz O’Brien so that’s a bonus for us.

“It’s a massive boost as it’s a key game.