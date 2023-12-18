Castleford Tigers secure deal for former Hull KR forward thanks to recent cash injection

The 24-year-old is a product of Castleford's youth system and enjoyed a brief loan spell with the club during the 2023 campaign.

Johnson linked up with the Tigers in the early stages of pre-season after leaving Rovers and now has the chance to put down roots at Wheldon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I heard the chance of a trial with a possible deal at the end of it, I threw myself straight into it and coming out with a year’s deal, I'm buzzing," he said.

"I’ve spoken to Craig (Lingard, head coach) and Danny (McGuire, assistant) about how I’ve been getting on each week and they seem to be happy with me so I’m happy.

“When I came through the academy, I loved it. Being back last year the results weren’t the best but I loved playing in front of the Cas fans."

Johnson becomes Castleford's 11th signing for 2024 after joining former KR team-mates Rowan Milnes and Sam Wood among the new faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson has credited new investor Martin Jepson with making the deal possible.

Luis Johnson, right, found opportunities hard to come by at Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“We’re really happy to get the deal done for Luis," said Wilson.

"He’s a great kid and we saw bits of that in him last year when he was at the club.

"We’re really pleased to have him and for him to come back. I think one of the most pleasing things is that he was thankful for the opportunity we gave him and that speaks a lot of him as a person. Not only that but how much he wants to be a part of Castleford Tigers and what we’re trying to build going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a sign of where we’re trying to go and we’re very grateful for Martin Jepson’s investment to be able to get this deal done.