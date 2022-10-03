Castleford Tigers sign forward Muizz Mustapha from Leeds Rhinos

Mustapha, 22, played nine times for Leeds and scored his first Super League try this year. The Nigerian-born forward played for amateur side Hunslet Warriors before moving into the Rhinos academy.

He left the club following the expiration of his contract.

The youngster had several loan spells during his time at Headingley, appearing for Featherstone Rovers, Newcastle Thunder, Dewsbury Rams, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls.

Muizz Mustapha has joined Castleford Tigers.

It might be a new environment for the forward but there are plenty of familiar faces in the Tigers ranks.

“I’m very excited. It’s a new chapter and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I've been at Leeds since I was a kid so it’s a whole new environment,” said Mustapha.

“I know Sutty (Alex Sutcliffe), Mellor (Alex Mellor), Cal (Callum McLelland) and Brad Martin, I came through the scholarship with Brad actually, so there's quite a few that I already know.

“When I spoke to Radders (Lee Radford) he told me about the plans and how the club is looking forward to the future. Everyone else I’ve met so far too has been great, genuine lads.”

Head coach Lee Radford added: “I really like how Muizz plays, his leg speed, his defence, his line speed is fantastic, and he is a different shape to a lot of front rowers kicking around in the competition.

“There is a niche for what he does, a tidy-up man in and around the ruck, the type of player who will get the best out of someone like Sui (Suaia Matagi) and vice versa. We are hoping by bringing him to our club we can develop him into becoming the player we know he can be within.”