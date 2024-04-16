Castleford Tigers sign Hull KR winger Louis Senior on loan to ease injury crisis

The 23-year-old scored eight tries in 17 games in his first season at Craven Park but has featured just once this year.

Senior is reunited with twin brother and former Huddersfield Giants team-mate Innes at Castleford.

The Tigers were without a dozen players for last Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan Warriors and remain low on numbers for this Friday’s Super League rematch.

Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "Louis is someone we’ve been looking at for a while and it’s always important when looking to strengthen your squad to bring in players that fit.

"There’s no better example of Louis fitting in than being at the club with his twin brother Innes who has done a great job for us since he came in.

"I’ve known and coached against the twins for a long time so I know the type of people they are and what they bring. When we had the opportunity to bring Louis in we jumped at the chance.

