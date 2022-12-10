Castleford Tigers have signed former Hull KR youngster Bailey Dawson on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old forward played for Rovers' reserves last season and also gained experience with League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes.

Dawson is out to show Tigers boss Lee Radford that he is ready to make the step up to Super League.

"Hopefully I can get my opportunity here," said the back-rower.

Bailey Dawson during a training session at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There’s a lot of hard work to be done in pre-season and throughout the season. I'm willing to put in that work.”

Radford has urged the teenager to grasp the chance following his release by Hull KR.

