Castleford Tigers snap up young forward following release by Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have signed former Hull KR youngster Bailey Dawson on a one-year contract.

By James O'Brien
4 minutes ago

The 19-year-old forward played for Rovers' reserves last season and also gained experience with League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes.

Dawson is out to show Tigers boss Lee Radford that he is ready to make the step up to Super League.

"Hopefully I can get my opportunity here," said the back-rower.

Bailey Dawson during a training session at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"There’s a lot of hard work to be done in pre-season and throughout the season. I'm willing to put in that work.”

Radford has urged the teenager to grasp the chance following his release by Hull KR.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for him and I really hope we can give him everything he needs to progress, and Bailey can give everything to move forward with this club,” said Radford.

