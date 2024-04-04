Castleford Tigers star George Lawler hospitalised following seizure and found to have bleed on brain
The 28-year-old, formerly of Hull KR, suffered a seizure during the night at his home and was taken to hospital. Scans were conducted and the utility man was found to have a small bleed on his brain.
In a statement, Castleford have confirmed he is awake and well but will be remaining in hospital for observation. He will also undergo further tests and specialist involvement.
Castleford’s official statement read: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital.
“Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.
"We ask that people respect George and his family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”
