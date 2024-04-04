The 28-year-old, formerly of Hull KR, suffered a seizure during the night at his home and was taken to hospital. Scans were conducted and the utility man was found to have a small bleed on his brain.

In a statement, Castleford have confirmed he is awake and well but will be remaining in hospital for observation. He will also undergo further tests and specialist involvement.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Lawler represented Hull KR before joining Castleford Tigers. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford’s official statement read: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital.

“Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.