Castleford Tigers starlet Jason Qareqare identifies area for improvement in quest for breakthrough season

As extraordinary Super League introductions go, Castleford Tigers teenager Jason Qareqare is out on his own.

The winger needed just 44 seconds to announce himself at the top level with a try a seasoned international would have been proud of.

After being put into space by Michael Shenton, Qareqare showed off his speed and athleticism to outstrip Hull FC full-back Jake Connor on a 50-metre dash to the tryline.

It was a first touch that brought a 17-year-old's dreams to life, although he still can't quite believe it 18 months on.

"That try was a really, really good feeling," said the former Kippax Welfare junior, who learned he would be making his debut during a maths class on the eve of the game.

"Sometimes I have to watch it back and pinch myself because Jake Connor is one of the best full-backs in the league.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity that I've been given by all the coaches.

"It's everything a young lad would ever want, coming through your local system at Kippax to a club like Cas.

Jason Qareqare celebrates his try against St Helens with Mahe Fonua and Jake Trueman. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've loved it here ever since I was 15. To get my debut when I was 17 was the cherry on the top."

Still at Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate on the outskirts of York at the time, a bleary-eyed Qareqare received a hero's reception the following day.

"It was my debut on Thursday and back to school on Friday," he added with a smile.

"I was up all night and got into school an hour late but they let me off.

Jason Qareqare touches down against Hull KR. (Photo: (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"I got a really good welcome from my mates, the rugby team and teachers. They were all watching on that Thursday.

"A few of my mates came down as well as my teacher, rugby coach and sports science coach. It was really good to have those people around me."

To prove his debut try was no fluke, Qareqare trumped it with a sensational 80-metre effort against a youthful St Helens, this time after only 35 seconds.

Unlike the clash with Hull, the youngster was celebrating a win at the end of the night.

Jason Qareqare is looking to improve his work out of backfield. (Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com)

"I scored a similar one against Saints," he said. "That was good as well.

"They have some really good young players coming through the system so even though it was a young team, it was still great to get that W over a good Saints side."

The try against St Helens was the first of seven in five games for Qareqare in the middle of last season.

The speedster's challenge now is to turn the breakthrough moments into a breakthrough season.

After showing he can finish, Qareqare is ready to prove his value to Tigers boss Lee Radford at the other end of the field.

"I want to play more games," said the Fijian, who featured eight times in 2022 after making three appearances last year.

Jason Qareqare celebrates scoring a try against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"One area I need to work on is taking more carries out of backfield. That's something I can improve on.

"I want to be a yardage carrier as well as a top scorer. I've put on a few kg which should help me."

There is a vacancy on the wing after Derrell Olpherts left Castleford for Leeds Rhinos.

Olpherts firmly established himself as one of the hardest workers in Super League during his time at the club, ranking second for carries and third for metres last season, while no player made more tackle busts.

"Derrell taught me a lot," added Qareqare.

"He told me to get my head down coming out of yardage. If I want to be a good all-round winger, I need to improve in that area.

"He topped our metre score last season. He's someone I can compare myself to and try to get to that level."

For the first time since breaking through, the 18-year-old is taking a full part in pre-season after completing his studies.

He has even parked his plans to go to university in a bid to establish himself at Castleford.

"I'm taking a gap year to settle down and concentrate on my rugby," said Qareqare.

"Last year I was in school every day until pre-season and then it was twice a week and training three times a week.

"It was very tough on me and my parents as well. I wasn't driving at the time so they would have to take me to training and back, and the next day take me all the way to school in York which is about a 40-minute drive and then pick me up.

"It was tough but I'm driving now which is a bonus for us all!"

Qareqare will vie with the likes of Bureta Faraimo and Greg Eden for a starting shirt next year.

He is using pre-season as a chance to prove that he is worthy of a place in Radford's best side.

"Last season I mainly got in because of injuries to our wingers but this year I really want to fight and claim my spot," said Qareqare.

"I know it'll be very tough with the wingers we've got but I'm putting my head down and focusing really hard.