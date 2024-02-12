Castleford Tigers team up with Burberry to provide sport-themed programmes to local students

The club's foundation has entered a two-year partnership with a luxury clothing brand that has deep roots in the town.

Through the Burberry Inspire programme, Castleford will harness the power of sport to capture the imagination of students and create opportunities for future development.

The Castleford Tigers Foundation, together with Burberry, will provide three transformative programmes.

Tigers Mathletes will position mathematical equations around rugby-themed problems for children in primary years five and six, while Tigers Den – which is inspired by popular TV show Dragons Den – tasks students in secondary years eight and nine with creating a micro-business that is both profitable and has a positive impact on their school or community.

The ‘Future Stars’ programme is a talent identification and development initiative aimed at older students, designed to unearth the sports stars of the future.

Castleford Tigers Foundation head of operations Mat Lancaster said: "It’s fantastic to be working with a strong brand such as Burberry to enable the Castleford Tigers Foundation to deliver this two-year programme of impactful support into the local community, using sport as the inspiration and bringing the two sectors together under one project.

"Burberry has a rich history in the town of Castleford and it’s great that staff will also be a part of the project delivery."

The Castleford Tigers Foundation has entered a new partnership with Burberry. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Burberry VP of internal manufacturing Lise Edwards-Warrener added: "We are so excited to be working with the Castleford Tigers Foundation to help young people in Yorkshire develop critical skills and realise their potential.