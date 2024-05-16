Castleford Tigers tie down promising forward to kick off series of announcements

Castleford Tigers have secured the future of academy product George Hill to kick off a series of announcements.

The 19-year-old forward has signed a three-year contract extension with an option for an additional 12 months in the club's favour.

Hill has featured four times for Craig Lingard's side since making his Super League debut against Wigan Warriors last month.

Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "It’s really exciting for the club and for George.

"I think everything that we talk about is developing our own young kids and our own talent and retaining them and I think George has shown the fans and the coaches what he is about.

"He got an opportunity against the world champions that he took with both hands so to tie him down long term is a big boost."

Tigers co-owner Martin Jepson has teased further announcements as Lingard's men build towards an important home clash with fellow strugglers Hull FC.

"We're working hard to secure our squad for next year – and we will be spending more on the salaries than we have done this year," he said in an address to the club's supporters.

"We want to bring some seniority to our squad but we also want to secure our best youngsters.

"We've started by signing up 10 academy kids which is great for the future of the club. We want them to have a pathway through to the first team.

"We're also securing the members of the squad that we want to retain who are off contract.

"There's a lot to announce in the run-up to the Hull game and you'll start to see how our team is taking shape for next year."

There is uncertainty over Castleford's Super League status after the club were left on the borderline in the indicative phase of the new grading system.

Jepson, however, is confident the Tigers will be among the top 12 clubs when the system goes live at the end of the season.

"I wanted to address one item that's been out there about whether we're going to be a Super League club next year," said Jepson.

"I'm not really interested in what other people think; it's all about what we do. We're focusing on all those ground improvement works at the moment.

"You've seen the seats go in the Princess Street Stand, you'll see the big screen arriving in a few weeks' time and you'll see other improvements happening over the course of the rest of the season.

"That's all geared towards making sure our facilities are upgraded, it's a better experience for you as a fan and it meets those ranking points for IMG.