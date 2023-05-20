CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ head coach Andy Last is hoping the magic of the Challenge Cup is just the tonic for his Super League strugglers.

The Tigers have endured a miserable start to the year, winning only two of their 12 league games to leave the club in relegation danger.

Sunday's last-16 clash with Hull FC offers an escape and the opportunity to salvage the campaign, although Castleford's cause has not been helped by selection issues.

Regardless of the team he fields against his former club, Last is desperate for a moment that sparks the Tigers' season into life.

"We're hoping it's a catalyst for some better form and getting some momentum," said ex-Hull assistant Last, who has had to cope with a sickness bug and is also without the likes of Niall Evalds and Jacob Miller.

"Winning breeds confidence. If we get that win, I'm sure the mood in the camp will be far better leading into the Huddersfield game the following week.

"We're going to do our absolute best to do an 80-minute performance because that's what is required.

"You don't get a second chance in the Challenge Cup. It's an absolutely magnificent competition.

Castleford Tigers are in poor form in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've been fortunate to have success in the Challenge Cup with Hull FC and they're superb occasions.

"If we can give a good account of ourselves, I'd like to think that we'll get a result."

Whereas Castleford have lost their last four games, the Black and Whites are protecting a three-match winning run at Wheldon Road after turning a corner under Tony Smith.

Hull have won back-to-back Challenge Cups in the last decade, while Smith got his hands on the famous trophy three times during his spell in charge of Warrington Wolves.

Hull FC were too good for Wakefield Trinity last time out. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Super League's most experienced coach has warned his side not to look past the challenge in front of them this weekend.

"I love the competition," said Smith, who is poised to recall fit-again Tex Hoy as a replacement for injured full-back Davy Litten.

"The club have a proud history. We'd love nothing more than to progress past this week.

"We're focusing on this week and what a tough match it will be, which you have to do in the cup.

"It's going to be a tough one on their patch. They're a good team and play their pitch very well.