Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - Stand-in centre Cameron Scott determined to take chance after Josh Griffin injury opens door to first team

The centre, 21, is set for an extended run in the side after England hopeful Griffin ruptured his Achilles tendon in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final loss to St Helens.

It means former England Academy captain Scott, who has made sporadic appearances since joining Hull from hometown Bradford Bulls in 2018, could get a long-awaited run of games in his favoured position. He came on for Griffin against Saints, quickly settling into the role and showing his confidence with the manner in which he scored a try as FC almost fought back after being 20-2 down.

Ahead of tonight’s game at Castleford Tigers, Scott said: “Obviously nobody wishes an injury on anyone, especially one that’s so long term. An opportunity has presented itself and it’s up to me to take it if and when it comes.

“It was a big year for me anyway and the minutes I got last week in one of the biggest games of the season – certainly the biggest game I’ve played in – has helped. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“All these minutes off the bench this season and over the last couple of years have built up to it and I do feel I’m ready to go.”

Hull have won their last three games against Tigers but Scott added: “It’s a strange one with them; they’ve had a few results go against them [this season] but, when they’ve been on, they’ve been on.

“But we’ve sort of taken it away from Cas and focused on ourselves this week.”

Hull FC's Cameron Scott (right) and St Helens' Joel Thompson during the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final match at the Leigh Sports Village last Saturday. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

If he starts at left centre, Scott is likely to face Peter Mata’utia, Castleford’s experienced Samoa international.

“He’s very skilful, strong and powerful,” he said.

“He is a gamechanger but it’s more about concentrating within and doing what you can.

“Obviously you preview who you’re up against but it’s all down to your individual head space and how you go about it. That’s how I see it.”

Hull FC's Josh Griffin is helpd from the pitch after injurying his Achilles in last Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

