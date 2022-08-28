Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers are outside the top six on points difference ahead of tomorrow's crucial home clash with Salford Red Devils, who occupy the final play-off place.

Castleford have done it tough in Radford's first season in charge, overcoming a slow start to mount a play-off challenge despite the loss of several key players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radford's message to his team is to not let all the hard work go to waste.

"All the emotions we've ridden this year are for a reason," he said as the club prepare to bid farewell to a host of players in their final home game.

"We said at the start of the year where we wanted to finish to give ourselves a shot at the back end of the year.

"There's a lot of emotional attachment to this performance. I was obviously at Warrington on Thursday when they did their exits and it's difficult when you've had a loss because not many fans want to stay and hang around.

"It all ties in nicely if we can get that result."

Lee Radford's side are only outside the play-off positions on points difference. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Radford, already without the likes of Jake Trueman and Niall Evalds, must tinker with his spine once again after losing Gareth O'Brien to a knee injury.

"The continuity you want there just hasn't been there," said Radford, who is hopeful O'Brien will be fit to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

"That's one thing the team we're playing against has had all year. (Marc) Sneyd is durable, Brodie Croft is really durable and (Andy) Ackers and (Ryan) Brierley have played 90 per cent of their games.

"It's a luxury we haven't had and is something we've had to adapt to."

Danny Richardson celebrates his crucial drop goal at Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Last week, Radford stressed that the Tigers would need to win all three remaining games to make the top six and his prediction has not changed.

After completing part one at Warrington Wolves, Radford is optimistic Castleford will get the job done against two play-off rivals.

"I'm always confident going into a game," he said.

"If we're on, our form at home has been good over the course of the year. We play our field pretty well.

"The players seem in a good place so there's no reason why we can't (win both games)."

The Tigers were far from their best in the 19-18 victory over Warrington but dug deep to claim two precious points.

While Radford is demanding the same do-or-die mentality, he says cooler heads are required.

"In terms of approach, it's very similar to Thursday's game," he added.

"Where we're sat now, there's no wiggle room for mess-ups. It's really, really important for us to get the points and continue to build on that second half at Warrington.

"We were very erratic and it looked like a nervy performance for that first 40 minutes due to the magnitude of the game.