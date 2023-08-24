New boss Danny Ward is benefiting from home comforts in his bid to keep Castleford Tigers in Super League.

The 43-year-old took the reins on a short-term basis earlier this month and guided the Tigers to a vital victory over Wakefield Trinity in his first game in charge.

Ward has revealed his recipe for success after moving back into his family home in Dewsbury.

"It's going well," said Ward, who has been based in Surrey since his spell with London Broncos.

"Fish fingers, chips and beans on a Monday, chicken nuggets, chips and beans on a Tuesday and crispy pancakes on a Wednesday – it's just like being a kid again.

"My mum and dad are fantastic so I asked them as soon as I got this job if they wanted a lodger for six weeks.

"It's a nice short-term fix. We've not discussed any board yet. I keep dodging my dad and pretend to be on the phone when he's strolling around trying to tap me up.

"I'm laying low on that front at the minute but it's been great and easy to jump back in there. It's not too far away from Cas on a morning."

Danny Ward is loving life back in Yorkshire. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ward's dad, David, was a two-time Challenge Cup winner with Leeds during a 482-game stint as a player at Headingley before enjoying a spell as head coach.

He has given his son's move to West Yorkshire rivals Castleford his seal of approval.

"He was made up to see me back coaching," said Ward Jnr, who won the Super League Grand Final during his own playing career at Leeds.

"Parents are happy as long as their kids are happy. He saw how made up I was and it's great for them to see me back in."

Castleford recorded a huge win at Wakefield last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ward knew what to expect after answering Castleford's SOS thanks to a season at the Jungle as a player.

Seventeen years on, he will sample the famous atmosphere from the Wheldon Road hotseat when St Helens visit on Friday night.

"Straight after the game last Friday, everyone was buzzing and talking about getting back to the Jungle this week and playing in front of the fans who were immense last weekend," said Ward.

"I came here as an opposition player and coach and have played for Cas so know what this means to the supporters and the energy they're going to bring.

Danny Ward during his playing days with Castleford. (Photo: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com)

"I can't wait to experience that again as a coach this week."

Castleford hold a two-point advantage over bottom side Wakefield courtesy of the win at Belle Vue.

Ward is hoping a date with the four-time defending champions prevents a lull that can often follow a big game.

"We've spoken about consistency which we haven't had all year," said Ward, who is aiming to steer the Tigers to back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023.

"It was a good performance last week but there were lots of areas we needed to fix up. We got straight back on that on Saturday morning on review.

"We've got to perform, especially at home in front of our fans. We owe it to ourselves and to them to back it up with a good performance against a very good Saints side.

Mark Applegarth, left, and Danny Ward, right, are fighting to keep their clubs in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've been focusing on consistency."

Ward is no stranger to a relegation battle after taking the Broncos to the brink of survival in 2019 following promotion.

London were ultimately relegated on points difference on the final day with a record 10 wins.

When asked whether his experience with the Broncos was helping him in his latest survival bid, Ward replied: "I definitely think so.

"You use all your experiences as a player and coach at different levels. I can certainly draw on the experiences I had at London in a similar situation in '19.

"I look at the areas we could and should have done differently and the areas we were successful."

London's record against eventual champions St Helens that year stood up to scrutiny.

Of Saints' three defeats in Super League, two were against the Broncos, albeit with understrength sides.

Ward is ready to turn the table on its head all over again in his first home game as Castleford head coach.

"They're a very good side," said Ward, who is hopeful of getting Jack Broadbent, Niall Evalds and Nathan Massey back before the end of the season.

"Everyone can see the quality they've got through the squad, no matter who is out there.

"But Super League has shown this year that on any given day, anyone can beat anyone.

"You saw Wakefield turn Wigan over the other week at home and that's the quality of the competition at the minute.

"We can't worry too much about St Helens and what they're going to bring. It's all been about us and being consistent, working hard and fixing those bits up from last week.