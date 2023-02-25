Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford is paying little attention to St Helens' selection quandaries, stressing that a repeat of last week's performance will see them struggle regardless of opposition.

The Tigers were off the pace for an hour of their Super League opener at Hull FC and ultimately left their comeback too late in a 32-30 defeat.

Saints, meanwhile, are on the crest of a wave after stunning Penrith Panthers to become the first English club to win the World Club Challenge in Australia since Wigan Warriors in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens’ rivals could be forgiven for thinking they are ripe for the taking as they battle to shrug off jetlag on the back of a nightmare 53-hour return trip, which involved stopovers in Bangkok and Stockholm, then a coach home from London after a cancelled flight.

In addition, captain James Roby will join Tommy Makinson – who sustained a concussion against Penrith – on the sidelines at Wheldon Road after undergoing a scan on a minor injury, while Joe Batchelor, Will Hopoate and Agnatius Paasi have also been ruled out.

Further high-profile omissions are likely when Saints boss Paul Wellens names his final 17 – but Radford is only focused on getting his own house in order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether we play St Helens or someone expected to finish bottom of the table, if we throw last week’s performance in there is only going to be one outcome,” said Radford.

"Whoever the opposition is, we have to perform and show a response.

Lee Radford was unhappy with Castleford's performance against Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Some blokes who will get an opportunity this week will hopefully put their best foot forward and really challenge me in terms of selection for the next month or so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radford has pledged changes after being left "shellshocked" by Castleford's performance in the first 60 minutes against Hull.

The Tigers boss made only one alteration to his 21-man squad – with winger Greg Eden coming in for prop Suaia Matagi – but he could hand debuts to Albert Vete and Muizz Mustapha after they just missed out in round one.

"Last week's conversations with one or two players about missing out were difficult ones," said Radford.

St Helens left Australia with silverware against the odds. (Photo: David Neilson/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To sit there and tell them they'd had a really strong pre-season and played really well in the friendlies but I was going to go in a different direction, I can't have that conversation again with one or two of them.

"They're going to get an opportunity and hopefully keep hold of a shirt for a while."

Former Leeds Rhinos utility back Jack Broadbent was one of the positives to come out of the trip to Hull.

The youngster came off the bench at the MKM Stadium and helped spark Castleford's late rally, which could earn him a more prominent role this Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he came off the bench and gave us some energy,” said Radford.

“He got a couple of half-break opportunities and I thought his decision making on them was really tidy.

“He’s had a good energy about him in pre-season. He is a good kid, he trains hard and I thought what he showed in pre-season was reflected in his performance against Hull."

The date with the four-peat Super League champions offers the Tigers a chance to put their opening-round struggles behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radford has called on his team to channel the energy from the Wheldon Road faithful to get their 2023 campaign up and running.