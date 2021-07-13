Castleford Tigers v St Helens: No Wembley reunion for Mata’utia brothers

Castleford Tigers Peter Mata’utia. Picture: PA

Mata’utia, who is in his first season in Super League, was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with two separate Grade B offences during Saints’ 30-14 win over Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue last Friday and handed a one-match penalty notice for each one.

The 25-year-old Australia international was successful in having a dangerous contact charge downgraded but failed to overturn a one-match ban for a high tackle.

It means that Mata’utia, who was joined at the hearing by an independent tribunal by coach Kristian Woolf, will miss out on a duel with older brother Peter, the Castleford centre, at Wembley.

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson was also given a caution for disputing a referee’s decision.

Wakefield centre Joe Arundel and full-back Ryan Hampshire were both given one-match penalty notices for dangerous tackles in the same match.

Meanwhile, Leeds and Catalans Dragons both had two players banned for Friday’s rearranged Super League match in Perpignan after picking up bans for offences during the clubs’ meeting at Headingley last Friday.

Rhinos second-rower Bodene Thompson has been given a three-match penalty notice for a Grade C dangerous throw and team-mate Rhyse Martin has received one match for a similar Grade B offence.

Catalans forward Joel Tomkins, who returned from a four-match ban in Friday’s game, and team-mate James Maloney have both been given two-match penalty notices for Grade B dangerous tackles.

Huddersfield forward Joe Greenwood has been given a three-match penalty notice for a Grade C dangerous contact offence in his side’s 16-12 defeat at Wigan, while Wigan full-back Jackson Hastings was given one match for a Grade A offence of other contrary behaviour.

Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes has resigned from his position with the League 1 side, admitting he was “deeply upset” by last week’s sacking of coach Gary Thornton.

Sykes, a former Hunslet player, will remain involved with the club and has offered his help, support and advice to the board.

“The recent release of GT [Thornton] has deeply upset me on a personal level,” Sykes said.

“I have been in sport all of my life and see it as something to be enjoyed.

“Running a rugby club is not an easy task and I take my hat off to everyone in the game who is prepared to get involved.

“I have to say at times I am dismayed that a minority of ‘supporters’ regularly seem to go out of their way to run the club down.

“Hunslet is fortunate to have a dedicated board of volunteers and the countless hours they put into the club is testament to their commitment.”