Perhaps it is a sign of Wakefield Trinity’s travails that there are only seven survivors from the vital victory at Castleford Tigers last July.

Staring relegation in the face, the club found a way to escape the drop – as they so often do.

The 32-6 triumph in the backyard of their West Yorkshire rivals – a first victory over Castleford in 17 attempts – sparked a run of five wins in six games to secure another season in Super League against the odds.

But after losing a host of star names at the end of last year, the perennial strugglers find themselves back in familiar territory at the bottom of the table.

This year's trip to Wheldon Road falls in round eight but with Castleford only two points better off than Wakefield, it has been dubbed by some as the biggest derby between the clubs since the relegation decider in 2006.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth, who is still searching for his first win as a head coach following seven straight defeats, is treating the match as an early four-pointer.

"This has probably got a bit of an added importance to it," he said.

"Without stating the obvious, we go level on points with them and if they win, there's a four-point gap between us and that next place. That puts more magnitude on the game.

The West Yorkshire rivals have endured a miserable start to the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Everyone knows the predicament both teams are in. They'll be wanting to get one up on us so they can get some daylight between bottom of the league and that next place up.

"We know it's a massive game for us and are not playing that down. We want to put some pressure on them and the teams around us by getting that first win to start moving up the table ourselves.

"There is still plenty of rugby to be played but I'm fully going into this game knowing how big it is for us. It can be a real pivotal point in our season.

"It's something we've embraced and are relishing. We're going to meet the challenge head-on."

Wakefield Trinity have undergone major surgery since last July. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Castleford have only one win to show for their early-season efforts, a gritty 14-8 victory over West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos last month.

Interim head coach Andy Last, who like Applegarth has stepped up from his role as an assistant, is using last year's painful loss as fuel heading into tonight's derby.

“The last time they played against us at our place they put in a real strong performance,” he recalled.

"They came out firing and probably out-derbied us. The old cliche that they wanted it more was evident.

Reece Lyne, left, and Mahe Fonua, right, go head to head this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a real, real sombre dressing room because that brought the 17 wins in a row to an end. We were disappointed with our performance.

"The home support weren't happy. I remember myself and Lee (Radford) coming down from the stand and some of the supporters verbalised their displeasure at the performance.

“This week, the guys know the importance of the game and the derby, not only to us as a team but also to the people on the terraces.

“I’m expecting a full-blooded affair. Mark Applegarth will have them pumped for it and we need to make sure we meet fire with fire.”

While he would dearly love a repeat result, Applegarth is reading little into the last meeting.

Asked if there was anything he could take from it, he replied: "That one of our best players is now playing for Castleford in Jacob Miller who was instrumental that night.

"I don't think you can compare with previous years. We've got a different squad and a lot of bodies have moved on.

"It's nice to look back on that but if you get caught looking too far back, you get burnt by what's right in front of you.

"Castleford and Wakefield have had a long tradition of being close neighbours and heated rivals. It's always a spicy affair so bring it on. I can't wait."

Injury-hit Trinity have the worst attack in the competition statistically after posting just 43 points in seven games, including four shutouts.

Former Wakefield assistant Last has warned Castleford to ignore recent scorelines.

"I know a number of their players well after coaching down there a couple of years ago," he said.

"Mason Lino is an exceptional player who plays straight and has got good skill and a very good running game. He's a key player for Wakefield.

"Will Dagger is a good addition to them at full-back. He's got some pace and is very athletic.

"In backfield, they've got Innes Senior, Lee Kershaw, Reece Lyne and Samisoni Langi who get them on the front foot.

"Liam Hood is a dangerous nine. He's a good runner and has got good deception to take advantage of any poor marker play.