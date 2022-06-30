Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki heads to Championship in search of game time

Injury-plagued Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki has joined Championship club Sheffield Eagles on a two-week loan as he continues to work on his fitness.

By James OBrien
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:50 am

The 31-year-old has been limited to one appearance for the Tigers since his arrival in 2020 due to a series of serious injuries.

Feki recently returned to action in reserve grade but has faced further setbacks in his pursuit of a belated Super League debut.

After failing to make an appearance during a recent loan stint at Featherstone Rovers, Feki now has the chance to get some much-needed game time under his belt with the Eagles.

Sheffield director of rugby Mark Aston said: “We’re extremely pleased to be bringing in Sosaia on a loan deal.

“He was outstanding in the NRL which is obviously the reason why Cas signed him but he has had a torrid time with injuries.

“We’re more than happy to be giving him a shot in the Red and Gold.

“He is good friends with QLT (Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e) and that always helps when you come into a new environment.”

