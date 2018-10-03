Castleford Tigers lose Jake Trueman but up to five return for semi-final at Wigan Warriors

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be missing Super League Young Player of the Year contender Jake Trueman for Friday’s semi-final at Wigan Warriors after he succumbed to the hand injury suffered in last week’s loss at St Helens.

In-form forward Junior Moors also remains sidelined but coach Daryl Powell could be boosted by the return of up to five key players.

Captain Michael Shenton is named in the 19-man squad after missing the 26-0 defeat at St Helens with a knee injury and second-row Oli Holmes - today selected in the England Knights squad - could return after missing the last three games.

Prolific winger Greg Eden and England second-row Mike McMeeken are also included after being rested last week.

Furthermore, experienced prop Matt Cook, who who initially feared he would miss the rest of the season after tearing a biceps against Huddersfield Giants in July, also makes a surprise appearance in Powell’s initial squad.

It seems Powell will opt for Benny Roberts in Trueman’s place as other half-back options Jamie Ellis and Quentin Laulu Togaga'e have both dropped out from last week’s 19 along with prop Will Maher.

Wigan recall England captain Sean O’Loughlin, Kiwi Tommy Leuluai, Sam Tomkins and Ben Flower to their 19-man squad as they bid for place at Old Trafford.