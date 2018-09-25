Shenton should be fit for semi, says Castleford Tigers boss Powell

CASTLEFORD Tigers captain Michael Shenton is out of Friday’s game at leaders St Helens – but hopes to be back for next week’s Super League semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

The ex-England centre hobbled off with a knee issue towards the end of Friday’s 42-10 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Potentially Joe Wardle might come back into the squad this week, but we’ll find out tomorrow or Thursday on that. Daryl Powell

Coach Daryl Powell says it has since been assessed and Shenton will not feature at his former club Saints this weekend.

“Shenny’s had a scan and he won’t play Friday, but hopefully he’ll be okay (for Wigan),” he said.

“Potentially Joe Wardle might come back into the squad this week, but we’ll find out tomorrow or Thursday on that.”

With third spot and that semi-final confirmed it would be easy to understand if Powell decided to rest some players ahead of the trip to Wigan.

But he does not expect to do that and hopes to continue his side’s current momentum as they bid for a sixth successive win.

Greg Minikin could switch from the wing to centre to replace Shenton with James Clare coming in or Benny Roberts, who filled in there against Wakefield, could start.

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly will step down after Sunday’s final game of the season at home to Leigh Centurions after becoming “increasingly disillusioned” over budget plans to restructure the Championship club’s squad for 2019.

Centre Jimmy Keinhorst confirmed last night he is leaving Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season and is expected to join Hull KR.

Physiotherapist Andy Barker also announced his departure to take up a new role with the FA.

Leeds prop Brad Singleton’s season is over after he was given a two-match penalty notice for striking during the 34-6 win at Halifax on Sunday.