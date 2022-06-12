Coach Brett Hodgson was disappointed with his side’s performance but more concerned with Tuimavave’s condition.

He said: “Carlos had to come off with a potential Achilles.”

Hodgson said the full extent of the injury would be revealed after further assessment but admitted it would be a big blow after losing Jake Connor to a knee injury.

Players of Hull FC's players struggled in the heat of Perignan against Catalans Dragons Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Hodgson added: “We’re not at panic stations, we’ve had two performances that weren’t ideal but we’ll roll our sleeves up.

“We’re sitting in a position in the table that is okay but we want to win these games and it’s disappointing that we haven’t, but we’ll have plenty of other chances as the season rolls out. It was very warm, but the conditions do not matter if you don’t build pressure and complete well or have attention to detail in your own play.”

Mike McMeeken broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with Sam Tomkins adding the conversion for 6-0, kicking two furtherpoints shortly after.

Fouad Yaha then crossed for a try converted by Tomkins to make it 14-0 after 30 minutes, the lead extended further soon after by Mickael Goudemand.

WORRY: Hull FC's Carlos Tuimavave evades Catalans Dragons' Micky McIlorum but later went off injured in Perpignan Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Josh Griffin replied for Hull after the interval but Samisoni Langi hit back in the 51st minute.

Darnell McIntosh latched onto a swift handling move to the right to score in the corner and at 24-8 with seven minutes to play there was still a glimmer of hope for Hull, but that was extinguished when Pearce waltzed between the posts for a short-range try, Tyrone May sealing the win two minutes later with a dazzling 70-metre handling move.

Catalans Dragons: Tomkins, Yaha, Laguerre, Langi, Davies, May, Pearce, Napa, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia. Substitutes: Mourgue, Chan, Goudemand, Kasiano.