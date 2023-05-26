All Sections
Catalans Dragons 36 Wakefield Trinity 6: Fifita return would be ‘incredible boost’ for Trinity

Catalans Dragons 36 Wakefield Trinity 6Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth admits he might have to turn to a former Trinity star to be the talisman for a turnaround in the team’s fortunes after they suffered a 36-6 defeat at Catalans Dragons.
By Staff Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 21:33 BST

After enduring a 13th straight Betfred Super League loss, Applegarth revealed the club are looking at a possible return for David Fifita.

“We are looking into it, he would be an incredible boost for our squad,” said the coach.

“We’re down on numbers and it looks like Kelepi Tanginoa has broken his arm so we really need the numbers.”

Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com. David Fifita.Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com. David Fifita.
Wakefield went behind 18-0 through first-half tries for former Trinity player Tom Johnstone and Cesar Rouge.

They hit back through Ryan Kay but another Johnstone try, plus scores from Tanguy Zenon and Arthur Mourgue, saw Catalans emerge victorious.

Applegarth added, “We were our own worst enemies at times, we came up with 18 errors in that game, it gave us 102 extra tackles to make.

“You won’t win a match against Catalans like that.

“But you’ve got to have self-belief and we thought we could come here and win tonight and after that first 20 minutes it was beginning to show on the field.

“There’s only us that can get us out of this situation. It stings, it hurts and there are a lot of dejected bodies in that dressing room and it’s my job to pick them up and get them back out there against Leigh next week.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara added: “I’m happy but it wasn’t perfect, we’ve had a difficult week since the Warrington game. We lost a lot of energy after that and it was difficult to recuperate.

“But we were good in spells tonight and I’m pleased after a difficult week.

“We were just OK, we conceded only one try but we had little intent.

“We will need a much better approach against a very good Wigan team next week in the Magic Round.

“We’re big fans of the Magic concept, it showcases our game and teams seem to lift themselves for the event.

“We will certainly need to lift ourselves but I can’t complain after the week we had in the build-up to tonight’s game.”

