Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers: Ready for return to action and tough French test

French test: For HKR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

They face leaders Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this evening bidding to be the first side to defeat Steve McNamara’s in-form outfit since Warrington Wolves knocked them out of the Challenge Cup on May 7.

With the likes of England full-back Sam Tomkins and ex-Kiwi centre Dean Whare in super form, the French club are understandably being tipped as potential Grand Finalists.

However, Rovers have enjoyed their own renaissance since finishing bottom last term, winning six of their 10 Super League outings before an enforced five-week break due to Covid forcing postponements.

Centre Kenny-Dowall said: “Catalans are the most consistent team this year. They have been putting the wins together and play a great style of game.

“They have some great international players and deserve to be on top. It’s a great opportunity for us to go over there and test ourselves against the best team in the comp’ at the moment.

“The boys are really excited. We’ve had a really upbeat training week. It’s been frustrating five weeks without a game but the boys are jumping out of their skins and we’re just grateful we’ve got a game on this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to getting our season back on track.”

Hull KR's head coach, Tony Smith.

Rovers were due to play at St Helens last night but the Challenge Cup victors have suffered their own Covid outbreak, forcing that game to be the latest to be called off.

With Catalans’ planned visitors Castleford Tigers also cancelling, the Robins stepped in at short notice to make the trip.

KR chief Tony Smith has selected a strong squad and former New Zealand international Kenny-Dowall expects them to perform as they make their long-awaited return to action.

He said: “It’s given people chance to overcome some niggling injuries.

“Having said that, a few of the boys have been hit hard by Covid so there’s been some recovery time involved and everyone was off training for a while.

“But we’ve had a solid couple of weeks of momentum and some solid sessions and I think everyone is just ready to get the season back on track on the field.

“It’s been short notice to step in and play Catalans but we’re definitely ready to play again.”

Kenny-Dowall, 33, believes the heatwave in the UK has readied them for the conditions they will find in the south of France.

The former Sydney Roosters star said: “The intensity of training made sure we set a standard for ourselves.

“The heat and weather here has almost been exactly the same as over there. We’ve been training right in the middle of the day so there’s no excuses for us and we’re ready to go.”

Rovers have set themselves a target of securing a top-six play-offs berth – although they have to get to 18 matches played before they can qualify.

Kenny-Dowall admitted: “That’s been the goal. It’s definitely an opportunity for us to take with both hands.