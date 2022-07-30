The Rhinos produced their best performance of the season to inflict a rare heavy defeat on Matt Peet's second-placed Wigan, making it three wins in four games for Smith's men.

Leeds appear to be finding form at the right time in their pursuit of a play-off place but Smith is conscious that his team must start all over again in Perpignan.

“It’s one game at a time," he said. "Last week doesn’t help us to win this week.

Rohan Smith only has eyes for Catalans Dragons. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It is a matter of every week striving for good preparation and good performance.

“It would be a good result if we can go there and win, but it’s going to be hard-fought.

“They are a seasoned team that know how to win on their own patch. They’ve got some class and leadership in real key positions who steer their team around well so it is going to be a tough opportunity for us.

“We are going to go there, do our best and throw what we’ve got at them, then we’ll see how it looks at full-time.”

Leeds Rhinos celebrate the win over Wigan Warriors. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Rhinos have joined the play-off conversation since Smith took over, breathing life into their campaign after an inauspicious start under Richard Agar.

Smith, who steadfastly refuses to look at the table, has insisted that the bigger picture does not provide any extra motivation.

“Every game we go into I want to win and I think every player is like that," he said.

“Every game is the important one; next week is not important until this week is out of the way.

Catalans Dragons won at Headingley earlier in the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It doesn’t serve me to look at the ladder and who plays who.

“We play Catalans and it’s our opportunity to stake a claim this weekend.”

For Smith, it is a case of trusting his players and their ability to carry out his game plan.

“I have got a lot of belief in the roster," he added.

“I knew quite a bit about a lot of the players before I got here and I’ve gone about learning more, trying to understand how everyone can work together.