Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos to go ahead as planned following death of Queen

The Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams has been postponed, along with other major sporting events scheduled for Friday across England.

A decision on the weekend fixtures, including Huddersfield Giants' play-off date with Salford Red Devils, will be made in due course.

"Rugby League will pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning," read an RFL statement.

"There will be no fixtures in England on Friday September 9 – this means the Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams will be postponed, with a new date to be confirmed as soon as possible.

"As Friday’s first Betfred Super League Elimination Play-Off is being played in Perpignan, it will go ahead as scheduled, as with other sporting events involving British teams abroad – with a minute’s silence before kick-off, and the players of Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos wearing black armbands.

"Similarly, the Great Britain Community Lions will show their respect before the Final of the European Under-19s Championships against France in Italy on Saturday evening.

"Further announcements will be made about the weekend fixtures at all levels, including the community game, Academy play-offs and the Betfred Women’s Super League Shield semi finals, as soon as possible."