Hunslet ARLFC's reward for reaching the fourth round of the Challenge Cup is a home tie with 2022 Championship Grand Finalists Batley Bulldogs.

The NCL Premier outfit saw off fellow amateurs Westgate Common 15-12 in the previous round last weekend, while Batley were comfortable winners against Wath Brow Hornets.

Halifax Panthers will face Barrow Raiders after dumping Championship pacesetters Featherstone Rovers out of the competition.

Championship rivals York Knights and Sheffield Eagles will lock horns at the LNER Community Stadium, with five-time winners Bradford Bulls handed a trip to Midlands Hurricanes.

Doncaster will travel to London Broncos, Keighley Cougars host North Wales Crusaders and Dewsbury Rams entertain Widnes Vikings.

West Yorkshire rivals Halifax and Bradford could meet in the next round after both draws took place on Wednesday night at Millom ARL in Cumbria.

Round four ties will take place over the weekend of April 1 and 2, with round five ties scheduled for April 22 and 23.

The winners of the round five matches will automatically qualify for the semi-finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

The Challenge Cup is entering the fourth round stage. (Photo: Michael Zemanek/SWpix.com)

Super League sides enter the competition at round six, which is scheduled for mid-May.

Fourth round draw: London Broncos v Doncaster, Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet ARLFC v Batley Bulldogs, Midlands Hurricanes v Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams v Widnes Vikings, Rochdale Mayfield v Newcastle Thunder, York Knights v Sheffield Eagles, Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders.