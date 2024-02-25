The rivals have not met since 1998 but will be reacquainted in the Championship this season following Wakefield's relegation from Super League.

The sides will get an early look at each other in the cup on the weekend of March 9-10 for the right to join the Super League clubs in round six.

Featherstone booked their place in the fifth round with a resounding 58-14 win at Keighley Cougars, while Wakefield hammered amateur side Hunslet ARLFC 78-6.

York Acorn's reward for beating fellow National Conference League outfit Wath Brow Hornets is a dream trip to Championship heavyweights Halifax Panthers.

The Panthers were 50-4 victors against Hammersmith Hills Hoists in the fourth round.

Batley Bulldogs saw off Rochdale Hornets to secure a trip to Widnes Vikings – the team that ended Bradford Bulls' cup run – while Sheffield Eagles will travel to the winners of tonight's tie between Swinton Lions and Oldham after beating York Knights.

The remaining four non-Super League clubs will join the 12 top-flight teams in the sixth round, which is scheduled for the weekend of March 22-24.