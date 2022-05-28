Man of the match Chris McQueen scores Giants' second try. Picture by Alan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In front of a 51,628 crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stradium, Giants led 14-12 until Wigan winger Liam Marshall pulled the game from the fire with a try which left Giants shattered.

They were the better team, but four missed kicks by Tui Lolohea - who otherwise had a fine game - cost them the game as the six tries were shared.

Huddersfield did have some slight consolation in the shape of Lance Todd Trophy winner Chris McQueen, whose man of the match performance included scoring their second try.

Tui Lolohea kicked an early penalty for Giants, but four later misses proved costly in the Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan. Picture by AllanMcKenzie/SWpix.com.

Lolohea provided the final pass for two of Giants' tries and made a stunning late tackle on Jai Field and Jack Cogger and Rikcy Leutele were also outstanding for Huddersfield.

Harry Smith had a big game for Wigan, who hung in well under fierce pressure at times and found a way to win when the game seemed lost.

Giants became surely the first team to lead in a Challenge Cup final without getting their hands on the ball.

Wigan’s former Leeds prop Brad Singleton was penalised for obstruction in the opening set and Lolohea kicked the penalty from 35 metres.

Giants fans celebrate their opening try at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

That was the start of a dominant opening spell by Giants, who were aided by a string of penalties and errors by Wigan, including two knock-ons early in the count as they battled to get away from their line.

The second of those was followed by a scrum penalty and that led to the opening try, scored by Leutele who went between Field and Iain Thornley before stretching an arm over the line.

Lolohea’s kick bounced away off a post and Giants suffered a major setback moments later, at the end of the opening quarter, when their veteran prop and pack leader Chris Hill hobbled off.

Wigan were level five minutes after Hill’s departure, through Smith who converted his own try after racing over from a brilliant offload by Morgan Smithies.

Giants, though, maintained their composure and went back in front seven minutes before their interval through a lovely try by McQueen.

A pass from Lolohea teed up the second-rower, who wrong-footed Marshall with a dummy before stepping past Field.

Again, Lolohea could not add the extras but Giants were full value for their 10-6 interval lead, which could have been greater but for some excellent line defence by Wigan to keep out Jermaine McGillvary, Jack Cogger and Daniel Levi.

Two minutes into the second half Thornley’s pass sent Bevan French dashing down the right wing and he turned the ball inside to Field, whose try was converted by Smith to give Wigan a two point lead.

Lolohea missed a chance to equalise on 47 minutes when he sent a long-range but straight penalty attempt wide after a high tackle by Smithies on Joe Greenwood.

Ten minutes later, Smithies was lucky not to be sin-binned for another high shot, on Leutele, but Giants went back ahead in the set from the penalty.

McGillvary finished strongly at the corner from a terrific offload by Leroy Cudjoe, but - for the fourth time - Lolohea could not land the kick.