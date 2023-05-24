Challenge Cup quarter-final dates and TV selections confirmed featuring Hull double-header

The Challenge Cup is heading to Hull next month for a quarter-final double-header.

Hull KR will welcome Salford Red Devils to Craven Park at 12pm on Saturday, June 17 in front of the Viaplay cameras.

At 2.30pm on the same afternoon, BBC One will show the tie between Hull FC and St Helens from the MKM Stadium.

Rovers booked their place in the last eight with a routine win over Championship club Batley Bulldogs, while the Black and Whites cruised past Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

Eight teams remain in the race to Wembley. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In the other quarter-final ties, Wigan Warriors will entertain Warrington Wolves in the afternoon slot on Sunday, June 18 before York Knights take on Leigh Leopards at the LNER Community Stadium at 5pm in a match televised by Viaplay.

The Knights are the only remaining lower-league club in the competition after easing past Championship rivals London Broncos in the last 16.

Challenge Cup quarter-final schedule

Saturday, June 17

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils, 12pm (Viaplay)

Hull FC v St Helens, 2.30pm (BBC One)

Sunday, June 18

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 2.30pm (BBC One)