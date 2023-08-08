All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Challenge Cup: Referee appointed for Hull KR v Leigh Leopards Wembley showdown

Chris Kendall will take charge of Saturday's Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.
By James O'Brien
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST

The Huddersfield native has refereed two Super League Grand Finals but this will be his first time in the middle for the cup showpiece.

Kendall has been a touch judge and a video referee in previous Challenge Cup finals, while he also refereed at Wembley in the inaugural 1895 Cup final in 2019.

Liam Moore will be the video referee, with Richard Thompson and Jonny Roberts as touch judges.

James Vella will referee the first-ever Women's Challenge Cup final to be played at Wembley when Leeds Rhinos face St Helens in the early kick-off, while Jack Smith has been appointed as the man in the middle for the 1895 Cup final between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers, which rounds off the triple-header.

Related topics:Hull KRHalifax PanthersWembleyHuddersfieldRichard Thompson