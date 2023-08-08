The Huddersfield native has refereed two Super League Grand Finals but this will be his first time in the middle for the cup showpiece.
Kendall has been a touch judge and a video referee in previous Challenge Cup finals, while he also refereed at Wembley in the inaugural 1895 Cup final in 2019.
Liam Moore will be the video referee, with Richard Thompson and Jonny Roberts as touch judges.
James Vella will referee the first-ever Women's Challenge Cup final to be played at Wembley when Leeds Rhinos face St Helens in the early kick-off, while Jack Smith has been appointed as the man in the middle for the 1895 Cup final between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers, which rounds off the triple-header.