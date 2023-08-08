Chris Kendall will take charge of Saturday's Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

The Huddersfield native has refereed two Super League Grand Finals but this will be his first time in the middle for the cup showpiece.

Kendall has been a touch judge and a video referee in previous Challenge Cup finals, while he also refereed at Wembley in the inaugural 1895 Cup final in 2019.

Liam Moore will be the video referee, with Richard Thompson and Jonny Roberts as touch judges.