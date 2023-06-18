All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Challenge Cup semi-final draw: Hull KR learn opponents as Wembley comes into view

Hull KR will face holders Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup after seeing off Salford Red Devils.
By James O'Brien
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:03 BST

The 2022 semi-finalists booked a return to the last four with a 28-10 home victory over the Red Devils on Saturday.

Rovers are targeting a first return to Wembley since 2015.

Wigan's grip on the trophy appeared to be slipping after losing Kaide Ellis to a red card in the early stages of Sunday's quarter-final against Warrington Wolves but they produced a heroic performance to claim a memorable 14-12 win at the DW Stadium.

Four teams remain in the hunt for the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Four teams remain in the hunt for the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Four teams remain in the hunt for the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Helens' reward for beating 12-man Hull FC is a date with Leigh Leopards or York Knights.

In the women's semi-finals, Leeds Rhinos will take on Wigan and York Valkyrie were paired with St Helens.

The ties will be played as double-headers over the weekend of July 22-23, with the dates and venues set to be confirmed on Monday.

Related topics:Hull KRWembleyWigan WarriorsSalford Red DevilsSt HelensLeeds RhinosWarrington Wolves