The 2022 semi-finalists booked a return to the last four with a 28-10 home victory over the Red Devils on Saturday.
Rovers are targeting a first return to Wembley since 2015.
Wigan's grip on the trophy appeared to be slipping after losing Kaide Ellis to a red card in the early stages of Sunday's quarter-final against Warrington Wolves but they produced a heroic performance to claim a memorable 14-12 win at the DW Stadium.
St Helens' reward for beating 12-man Hull FC is a date with Leigh Leopards or York Knights.
In the women's semi-finals, Leeds Rhinos will take on Wigan and York Valkyrie were paired with St Helens.
The ties will be played as double-headers over the weekend of July 22-23, with the dates and venues set to be confirmed on Monday.