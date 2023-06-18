Hull KR will face holders Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup after seeing off Salford Red Devils.

The 2022 semi-finalists booked a return to the last four with a 28-10 home victory over the Red Devils on Saturday.

Rovers are targeting a first return to Wembley since 2015.

Wigan's grip on the trophy appeared to be slipping after losing Kaide Ellis to a red card in the early stages of Sunday's quarter-final against Warrington Wolves but they produced a heroic performance to claim a memorable 14-12 win at the DW Stadium.

Four teams remain in the hunt for the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

St Helens' reward for beating 12-man Hull FC is a date with Leigh Leopards or York Knights.

In the women's semi-finals, Leeds Rhinos will take on Wigan and York Valkyrie were paired with St Helens.