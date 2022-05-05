Linnett was expected to be sidelined for up to three months after suffering biceps damage during the Robins’ Super League win over Wakefield Trinity less than a fortnight ago.

But the surgeon can not operate for another two weeks and medical opinion suggests playing with the injury won’t make it worse, so the Australian-born forward has been named in coach Tony Smith’s initial 21-man squad for this weekend.

Dagger is back in contention for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the Easter Monday win at Toulouse Olympique.

Kane Linnett scores for Hull KR agianst Wakefield Trinity last month. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

He will replace star full-back Lachlan Coote who is ruled out after failing a head injury assessment during last Friday’s game at Leeds Rhinos.

Centre Sam Wood is facing a lengthy layoff after dislocating a patella in the loss to Rhinos and prop Albert Vete begins a two-match suspension.

Luis Johnson has been recalled to Rovers’ initial squad and Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Jez Litten and Will Tate are also in contention after not being selected last week.

For Giants, full-back Tui Lolohea and prop Chris Hill return from suspension and front-rower Sebastine Ikahihifo is available after injury.

Tuin Lolohea will return for Giants after suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Adam O'Brien and Jermaine McGillvary are also in contention, but Matty English will serve a one-game ban following an incident in last Thursday's win at Wakefield trinity.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad is: Ben Crooks, Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Matt Parcell, George King, Dean Hadley, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Luis Johnson, Korbin Sims, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Greg Richards, Will Tate.