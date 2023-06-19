Challenge Cup semi-final venues and dates confirmed as Hull KR prepare for Wigan Warriors battle

Hull KR's Challenge Cup semi-final against holders Wigan Warriors will be played at Headingley on July 23.

The tie has been given the Sunday 5pm slot on BBC Two as part of a double-header with the women's last-four clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan, which will kick off at 2.15pm.

Rovers and the Warriors will battle for the right to face St Helens or Leigh Leopards in the final at Wembley on August 12.

The first semi-final has been scheduled for the Halliwell Jones Stadium at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 22.

St Helens Women – the holders after beating Leeds in last year’s final – will kick off the action in Warrington against York Valkyrie at 11.45am.

All four semi-final ties will be shown live by BBC Sport.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Yesterday’s draw has thrown up four intriguing and exciting semi-finals, which will be held at two superb rugby league grounds – decided in consultation with all the clubs – and brought live to millions of viewers at home by BBC Sport.

"The cup holders of both competitions – Saints Women and Wigan Warriors – have again made the semi-finals stage, but they have it all to do against York Valkyrie and Hull KR whose form and playing styles have really caught the eye this season.

Hull KR celebrate Dean Hadley's try against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“The Betfred Challenge Cup returns to Wembley Stadium in August and the prize for all four semi-finalists is a finals day place and a place in the history books, especially with the Women’s Challenge Cup final being held at Wembley for the very first time. It promises to be an occasion to remember.”

Hull KR are Yorkshire's last hope in the men's competition after returning to form with a commanding 28-10 victory over in-form Salford Red Devils.

The Robins, who lost in the semi-finals to Huddersfield Giants under Tony Smith last year, last reached Wembley in 2015 after beating Warrington Wolves at Headingley.