The fifth round took place this weekend to complete the line-up for the last 16.
Here is everything we know about the sixth-round draw.
When is it?
The draw will take place on Monday, April 24 at 6.30pm.
Where can I watch it?
It will be broadcast live on the BBC's Sportsday programme, which is available on Freeview (Channel 231), BBC iPlayer, BBC News Channel online, Sky TV (Channel 503) and Virgin Media TV (Channel 601).
Which teams will be in the draw?
Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Knights, Halifax Panthers, Batley Bulldogs, London Broncos.
What are the ball numbers?
1. Batley Bulldogs
2. Castleford Tigers
3. Catalans Dragons
4. Halifax Panthers
5. Huddersfield Giants
6. Hull FC
7. Hull KR
8. Leeds Rhinos
9. Leigh Leopards
10. London Broncos
11. St Helens
12. Salford Red Devils
13. Wakefield Trinity
14. Warrington Wolves
15. Wigan Warriors
16. York Knights
When will the ties be played?
The ties will be played over the weekend of May 18–21.
When and where is this year's final?
The final will be played at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.
Is there anything else to note?
The winners of the fifth-round ties – York, Halifax, Batley and London – automatically qualified for the semi-finals of they