All 12 Super League clubs will enter the Challenge Cup at the sixth-round stage.

The fifth round took place this weekend to complete the line-up for the last 16.

Here is everything we know about the sixth-round draw.

When is it?

Super League clubs are preparing to enter the Challenge Cup.

The draw will take place on Monday, April 24 at 6.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

It will be broadcast live on the BBC's Sportsday programme, which is available on Freeview (Channel 231), BBC iPlayer, BBC News Channel online, Sky TV (Channel 503) and Virgin Media TV (Channel 601).

Which teams will be in the draw?

Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Knights, Halifax Panthers, Batley Bulldogs, London Broncos.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Batley Bulldogs

2. Castleford Tigers

3. Catalans Dragons

4. Halifax Panthers

5. Huddersfield Giants

6. Hull FC

7. Hull KR

8. Leeds Rhinos

9. Leigh Leopards

10. London Broncos

11. St Helens

12. Salford Red Devils

13. Wakefield Trinity

14. Warrington Wolves

15. Wigan Warriors

16. York Knights

When will the ties be played?

The ties will be played over the weekend of May 18–21.

When and where is this year's final?

The final will be played at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.

Is there anything else to note?