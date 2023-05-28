Batley Bulldogs continued their good form to beat Halifax Panthers 20-12 at the Summer Bash and move up to third spot in the Championship.

The Bulldogs trailed 12-0 after half an hour before scoring 20 unanswered points to secure a fourth straight win.

Halifax – fresh from producing a gutsy effort against St Helens in the Challenge Cup – appeared to be in full control after James Woodburn-Hall added to Brandon Moore's early try.

Elliot Kear and Dane Manning scored either side of half-time to get Batley right back in the contest before Josh Woods' try completed the turnaround.

Halifax threw everything at the Bulldogs in the closing stages but James Meadows went over two minutes from time to secure a memorable win for Craig Lingard's side at the LNER Community Stadium.

Bradford Bulls got revenge for their recent defeat to Keighley Cougars as they brought the curtain down on the seven-game event in style with a 42-18 win on Sunday.

The Cougars made light work of their local rivals in March and took an 18-14 lead into the break in York.

Ben Crooks and Alix Stephenson scored in a blistering start before Ben Blackmore and Kieran Gill responded for Bradford.

Bradford Bulls' Kieran Gill celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Crooks added his second just after the half-hour mark but the Bulls came storming back to score 34 unanswered points.

Jack Walker reduced the deficit before the break and made it a double early in the second half.

Gill, Keven Appo, David Foggin-Johnston and Blackmore also crossed in a one-sided final 40 minutes.

Sheffield Eagles survived a scare against Championship basement side Newcastle Thunder to cement second spot.

Batley Bulldogs celebrate a James Meadows try. (John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The high-flying Eagles led 24-6 at the break but were made to work for a 38-32 win after giving Newcastle the sniff of an unlikely comeback.

First-half tries from Bayley Liu, Ben Jones-Bishop, Kris Welham and Brandon Douglas left Sheffield in full control, with Gideon Boafo responding for the Thunder who posted the first points of the second period through Connor Bailey's converted effort.

Liu and Jones-Bishop completed doubles to make it 36-12 before Dane Windrow and Denive Balmforth scored to get Newcastle to within 12.

After Izaac Farrell knocked over a penalty, Balmforth and Alex Clegg scored to ensure it went down to the wire.

Featherstone rounded off Saturday's action with a routine 46-16 victory over Summer Bash hosts York Knights to continue their serene progress to the League Leaders' Shield.

Gareth Gale scored four tries in a 12th straight win for Sean Long's runaway leaders.

The winger gave Rovers an early lead before Gadwin Springer powered his way over.

The Knights hit back through Jesse Dee but Featherstone went into half-time with a commanding 16-4 lead thanks to McKenzie Yei's try.

Gale ended York's hopes of a comeback with two tries to complete his hat-trick before the hour mark.

Connor Jones and Johnathon Ford added their names to the scoresheet and Thomas Lacans got in on the act after York got one back through Joe Brown.

Josh Daley scored a late consolation for the Knights but Gale had the last word with his fourth try.

Toulouse Olympique – viewed as the biggest threat to Featherstone before a ball was kicked – suffered a third straight defeat after going down 14-10 to London Broncos.