Featherstone Rovers continued their serene progress in the early stages of the new Championship season with a routine 56-6 victory over Newcastle Thunder.

The promotion favourites went into the clash at Post Office Road protecting a 100 per cent record and never looked in danger of relinquishing it.

Sean Long's men did not look back after scoring four tries inside the opening 25 minutes.

Josh Hardcastle scored a brace either side of Brad Day's effort before Jack Bussey crashed over to make it 22-0.

Newcastle got one back before half-time through Alex Clegg but Featherstone showed their class after the break to score six more tries through McKenzie Yei, Connor Jones, Joey Leilua (two), Luke Briscoe and Bussey.

A fourth straight win gives Rovers a two-point cushion at the top after Toulouse Olympique suffered their first defeat of the season in a fiery contest at Bradford Bulls on Saturday.

George Flanagan Snr, Joe Arundel, Liam Tindall and AJ Wallace scored the tries in a statement 28-18 victory for the Bulls.

Toulouse, who are aiming for an immediate return to Super League following relegation last year, led 18-8 in the early stages of the second half before succumbing to a superb Bradford comeback.

Joey Leilua scored two tries for Featherstone Rovers against Newcastle Thunder. (Picture: Dec Hayes)

The Bulls found themselves down to 11 men at one stage after losing Keven Appo and Jordan Lilley to the sin bin but dug deep to end Toulouse's perfect start.

Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos played host to thrillers on Sunday afternoon.

Dane Chisholm's late drop goal appeared to have won it for Keighley Cougars at Batley, only for Dale Morton to score a last-minute winner to give the Bulldogs a dramatic 28-23 victory.

Kieran Buchanan scored a double for the hosts, while James Meadows and Samy Kibula also got their names on the scoresheet.

Keighley had led 20-8 thanks to tries from Robbie Storey, Charlie Graham and Lewis Young but were left to rue one that got away as they were denied a second win on their return to the Championship.

In the capital, Anthony Thackeray's drop goal three minutes from time earned Sheffield Eagles a thrilling 21-20 victory over the Broncos.

Sheffield were 16-10 behind at the break before rallying in the second half to make it three wins from four games, seeing them join Toulouse and Bradford on six points.

Veteran winger Ben Jones-Bishop scored two first-half tries, with Ross Oakes and Titus Gwaze crossing after the interval.

York Knights claimed their second victory of the season after seeing off winless Barrow Raiders on home soil.

The teams went into half-time level at 10-10 before York pulled away to secure a 28-14 success.

Myles Harrison, Jesse Dee, Jon Luke Kirby, Ata Hingano and Joe Brown scored the tries for Andrew Henderson's side.