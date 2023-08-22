Charbel Tasipale open to long-term Castleford Tigers stay after coming through 'overwhelming' start

In the space of a month, Charbel Tasipale has swapped the New South Wales Cup for a relegation battle in England and seen the coach that brought him to Castleford Tigers sacked.

Andy Last's hasty departure in the aftermath of the 28-0 drubbing by Huddersfield Giants rounded off a miserable Super League debut for Tasipale after being parachuted into a survival scrap.

A relegation dogfight is alien to Australian newcomers but throw in the sacking of a coach and it amounts to a baptism of fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a bit overwhelming for me," Tasipale told The Yorkshire Post.

"I haven't been in situations like this before in my footy career but all the boys got around each other and we've been in good spirits.

"If I think about it (the relegation battle) too much, I think it'll be on my mind all the time. Mentally I've been putting it to one side and really focusing on trying to play good footy."

Tasipale's approach worked last week, the Lebanon international playing a starring role in the vital victory over relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being moved from centre to second row by new Castleford boss Danny Ward, Tasipale scored the opening try at Belle Vue and was a powerful presence throughout as he demonstrated the qualities that put him on the Tigers' radar.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Charbel Tasipale, left. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For a player that served his apprenticeship in the lower grades in Australia, it was a night to savour.

"It was definitely a big game for us," said Tasipale, who did not make an NRL appearance during spells with Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks.

"It was a must-win game for both teams. We put in the work at training throughout the week and had good vibes going into the game which made everything so much smoother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The crowd got into the game and I was hyped up. We really did feel the fans and it really put energy into us players. It was awesome.

Charbel Tasipale touches down against Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I always back myself with my work ethic and always showed I was ready to go to the next level.

"After what I'd heard about Super League, I knew it was going to be a challenge but you've got to back yourself in these situations and it's what I've been training all my life to do."

Tasipale was not a complete stranger to England after getting a taste of the lifestyle and weather during last year's World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That experience and a house share with fellow recent arrivals Billy Tsikrikas and Liam Horne helped Tasipale overcome a testing start.

Charbel Tasipale is congratulated on his try at Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was based in Manchester last year around the same time so I was prepared mentally for the colder weather," he said.

"It's not as sunny and hot as Australia but I've been settling in pretty well.

"It makes it so much easier being with two other boys from back home. We're always doing stuff together so I'm not feeling like I'm alone over here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes everything smoother and it feels like I'm at home."

After easing their relegation worries in Ward's first game in charge to move two points clear of Wakefield, Castleford will look to take another sizeable step towards safety when they host St Helens on Friday night.

Tasipale believes the Tigers are in good hands with Ward.

Charbel Tasipale scores a try against Jamaica at last year's World Cup. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He's a top bloke," said the 23-year-old.

"He knows his footy very well and is very big on the one percenters which is important as a coach. When he's serious he's serious but you can talk to him outside of footy which is important as well.

"I've heard about St Helens winning the last four (Grand Finals) so it'll be a good challenge for us to back up last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The most important thing is to make sure we back up that win and have back-to-back performances.

"It'll be a tough challenge this week. We need to stick together whatever happens and just focus on the remaining games."

Tasipale joined Castleford on a one-and-a-half-year contract with an option for a further year in the club's favour.

It was a show of commitment from the former Newtown Jets star and his immediate focus is on ensuring he is playing in Super League next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tasipale is open to the possibility of an extended stay at Wheldon Road.

"I've put in some thoughts about staying here for a while,” said the versatile back-rower.

"Things can change in the future but I'm happy to be here and grateful to be here next year.

"I get good vibes from the club, especially the fans who are really passionate.